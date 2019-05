Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. – It was a celebration a century in the making in Monroe County.

Hundreds of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts descended on Camp Acahela this weekend for the centennial celebration.

There were plenty of activities honoring the history of the camp near Blakeslee and the history of Cub Scouts.

Camp Acahela is one of the oldest scout camps in the country.