5th Annual Officer Eric J. Williams Memorial 5K Race

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Runners hit the pavement in Luzerne County for a fallen corrections officer.

The annual Officer Eric J. Williams Memorial 5K Race was held in Nanticoke on Saturday.

The race is in memory of Williams, a corrections officer who was killed by an inmate at the federal prison near Waymart in 2013.

The run, now in its fifth year, also raises scholarship money for students going into criminal justice and law enforcement programs.

“My son was someone who enjoyed fun and he enjoyed a lot of laughter and soon his memory I’d like to see something very upbeat and people enjoying themselves and having fun so I feel good about it,” said Don Williams, Eric’s father.

Since the run started, the scholarship fund in Williams' name has raised more than $70,000 and awarded scholarships at 16 schools across seven states.