× Students Help Spruce Up War Memorial in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP — It takes a lot of TLC to keep the Tannersville War Memorial in tip-top shape, but with some help, the job always gets done.

“I wanted to do this just to help out the community and the veterans because we owe a lot to them,” said Owen Shaffer, Pocono Mountain East Junior High.

About a dozen students from Pocono Mountain East Junior High School took time to help veterans plant flowers, pull weeds and spread mulch at the memorial in Pocono Township.

“I am happy that I get to (help), since they gave and did stuff for us, we can give back to them and show them that we care about them,” said Marissa Hutson, Pocono Mountain East Junior High.

American Legion Post 903 Commander Tom Bowditch oversees the war memorial. He says this spring cleanup is one of his favorites.

“Every time they are down here cleaning up and planting flowers, it makes a 100 percent difference with all the fresh flowers and everything,” said Bowditch.

This year, all the flowers were donated by one of the teachers who helps put the event together. She says it’s her way to give back to the veterans.

Beth Karchner is the teacher with the green thumb.

“It’s a real honor to be here and give back to the men and women who have done so much to preserve our rights and freedoms,” said Beth Karchner, Pocono Mountain East Junior High School Special Education Teacher.

Members of the American Legion Post 903 say the spring spruce up happens just in time for the annual Memorial Day ceremony next week.