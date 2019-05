× Route 11 Closed Due to Rock Slide

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rock slide has Route 11 shut down in Northumberland County.

According to PennDOT, Route 11 is closed between Ridge Road in Point Township and Route 54 in Danville.

The Department of Public Safety says it is unsure of how long the closure will last.

