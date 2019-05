Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A paving project in part of Bradford County could make slow goings for drivers.

PennDOT expects roadwork to get underway along Route 6 in the Wyalusing area on Monday.

Crews will be installing guide rails and paving more than two miles of road between Towanda and Wyalusing.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane shifts and closures during the construction in Bradford County.