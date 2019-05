× One in Custody Following West Pittston Shooting

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after someone was shot Thursday night in West Pittston.

Police say one man was shot at a home along Foundry Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrested the alleged shooter.

Investigators haven’t released the names of anyone involved.

No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries after the shooting in Luzerne County.