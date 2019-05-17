Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Summer Is Coming

“Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side” is a new podcast hosted by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey and produced by WNEP-TV’s Shannon Roche Cusick.

This podcast is all about high energy, upbeat information to motivate and inspire.

Ryan’s first podcast surrounds all the buzz on social media lately surrounding #SummerIsComing AKA getting in shape for the warmer months to come.

From dispelling social media diet myths to highlighting the latest research surrounding sleep, diet soda, and more, you just gotta take a listen!

Ryan’s first guest is registered dietitian Dr. Jessica Bachman, current President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (see full BIO below).

Among the topics tackled in this episode?

Hitting summer body goals with calorie deficits

Popular diet trends: Intermittent fasting Keto – why it may or may not work for you

Importance of daily habits (role of sleep in weight loss, food diaries, daily movement).

Home Food Environment

Diet soda (what the science actually says)

SUPPORTING PODCAST RESOURCES AND THE SCIENCE/STUDIES BEHIND IT ALL:

Website for calculating calorie needs and tracking food – https://www.myfitnesspal.com/

Another website for calculating calorie needs – Body Weight Planner https://www.niddk.nih.gov/bwp

Calorie deficit for weight loss – this is a good overview of what calorie balance is and how it determines if you gain, lose or maintain weight https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/wecan/healthy-weight-basics/balance.htm

Intermittent fasting is one tool that can be used to help you eat fewer calories to promote weight loss and can be as effect as other weight loss approaches if it does help you eat less. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S193152441400200X. There are a lot of different methods of IF but the most common is selecting an 8 hour window of time to eat (most commonly 12 – 8pm) and fasting for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

Skipping breakfast https://strongeru.com/blog/what-do-you-need-to-know-about-breakfast-and-weight-loss/. Skipping breakfast may be an option to help individuals eat fewer calories during the day and works well for some people but is not for everyone. Breakfast is also a meal were people tend to get in a lot of their vitamins and minerals.

Keto – This is a currently popular diet that follows a very high fat, very low carb and moderate protein eating plan. Keto has been shown to help people feel a bit less hungry while losing weight and it does work well for weight loss if the foods you choose to eat get you into a calorie deficit. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18175736 For most people it tends to be challenging to follow long term since is severely restricts carbohydrate foods like breads, rice and pasta and allows for only limited fruits (mostly only berries) and vegetables (no potatoes).

Sleep and weight loss – This study shows that sleeping less affects hunger and less fat/more muscle loss when sleeping 5.5 versus 8.5 hours at night for 2 weeks. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20921542; Stronger U blog on sleep – https://strongeru.com/blog/the-stronger-u-journal-club-all-about-sleep/

Home food environment – making changes to your home environment to encourage healthy eating and exercise can make it easier to lose weight https://psycnet.apa.org/buy/2012-02776-001

Diet soda – totally safe and can be really helpful for lots of people trying to reduce calorie intake for weight loss https://examine.com/nutrition/artificial-sweeteners-is-the-evidence-as-sweet-as-these-substitutes/

Fruits does not make you fat – https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2019.00066/full

GUEST BIO:

Dr. Jessica Bachman is Director of Nutrition Education with Stronger U Nutrition, an online nutrition coaching company that grew from 1 client to over 25,000 clients in over 45 different countries over the past 4 years. In Dr. Bachman’s current role, she gets to coach clients working on achieving their health, body composition and athletic performance goals, as well as develop nutrition education materials for our clients and training our coaching staff.

Jessica Bachman, PhD, MS-MPH, RDN: completed Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition Science at the Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, and dietetic internship, MS (Public Health Nutrition), MPH (community health education) and PhD (Nutrition) at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.

After spending 8 years as a Professor at two Universities, she decided to leave to pursue her dream job as Director of Nutrition Education at Stronger U.

Dr.Bachman’s areas of expertise include women’s health, postpartum weight loss, adult behavioral weight loss interventions, sports nutrition and dietary intake assessment.

She has published in national and international journals on these topics.

Dr.Bachman has clinical dietetics experience working in a children’s hospital in outpatient diabetes and cystic fibrosis clinics.

Dr.Bachman is heavily involved as a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at the local, state and national level.

Dr. Bachman currently serves as the President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and is finishing a two-year term on the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics National Honors Committee this year. Dr. Bachman was recognized for her service to the profession by receiving the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 2016 Emerging Dietetics Leader Award.