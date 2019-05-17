Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: Summer Is Coming

“Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side” is a new podcast hosted by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey and produced by WNEP-TV’s Shannon Roche Cusick.

This podcast is all about high energy, upbeat information to motivate and inspire.

Ryan’s first podcast surrounds all the buzz on social media lately surrounding #SummerIsComing AKA getting in shape for the warmer months to come.

From dispelling social media diet myths to highlighting the latest research surrounding sleep, diet soda, and more, you just gotta take a listen!

Ryan’s first guest is registered dietitian Dr. Jessica Bachman, current President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (see full BIO below).

Among the topics tackled in this episode?

  • Hitting summer body goals with calorie deficits
  • Popular diet trends:
    • Intermittent fasting
    • Keto – why it may or may not work for you
  • Importance of daily habits (role of sleep in weight loss, food diaries, daily movement).
  • Home Food Environment
  • Diet soda (what the science actually says)

SUPPORTING PODCAST RESOURCES AND THE SCIENCE/STUDIES BEHIND IT ALL:

GUEST BIO:

Dr. Jessica Bachman is Director of Nutrition Education with Stronger U Nutrition, an online nutrition coaching company that grew from 1 client to over 25,000 clients in over 45 different countries over the past 4 years. In Dr. Bachman’s current role, she gets to coach clients working on achieving their health, body composition and athletic performance goals, as well as develop nutrition education materials for our clients and training our coaching staff.

Jessica Bachman, PhD, MS-MPH, RDN: completed Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition Science at the Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA, and dietetic internship, MS (Public Health Nutrition), MPH (community health education) and PhD (Nutrition) at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.

After spending 8 years as a Professor at two Universities, she decided to leave to pursue her dream job as Director of Nutrition Education at Stronger U.

Dr.Bachman’s areas of expertise include women’s health, postpartum weight loss, adult behavioral weight loss interventions, sports nutrition and dietary intake assessment.

She has published in national and international journals on these topics.
Dr.Bachman has clinical dietetics experience working in a children’s hospital in outpatient diabetes and cystic fibrosis clinics.

Dr.Bachman is heavily involved as a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at the local, state and national level.

Dr. Bachman currently serves as the President of the Northeast Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and is finishing a two-year term on the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics National Honors Committee this year. Dr. Bachman was recognized for her service to the profession by receiving the Pennsylvania Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 2016 Emerging Dietetics Leader Award.

