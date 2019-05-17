Elementary School Students Help Beautify Cemeteries for Memorial Day

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Students in Schuylkill County helped to prepare for Memorial Day.

The North Schuylkill Elementary students bussed to cemeteries, including one in Frackville, to put flags on veteran’s graves.

It’s all part of the school’s effort to help those students understand the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Well, they gave very big sacrifices, their lives to give us a free country so that’s kind of why I think it’s a very, very important thing to do to honor them,” said Garret Ratkiewicz.

