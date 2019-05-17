Effort Underway to Reopen Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Posted 3:42 pm, May 17, 2019, by

GLEN ONOKO FALLS TRAIL, Pa. — There is an effort underway in Harrisburg to reopen a popular hiking trail in Carbon County.

The State Game Commission closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail in Jim Thorpe this month citing safety concerns.

State Representative Doyle Heffley says he is working on legislation to have the State Park Service take over the trail.

According to Heffley, that could take time.

In the meantime, Heffley is hoping a trail tending group could be formed to adopt the trail and care for it so it can reopen in Carbon County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.