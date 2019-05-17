× Effort Underway to Reopen Glen Onoko Falls Trail

GLEN ONOKO FALLS TRAIL, Pa. — There is an effort underway in Harrisburg to reopen a popular hiking trail in Carbon County.

The State Game Commission closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail in Jim Thorpe this month citing safety concerns.

State Representative Doyle Heffley says he is working on legislation to have the State Park Service take over the trail.

According to Heffley, that could take time.

In the meantime, Heffley is hoping a trail tending group could be formed to adopt the trail and care for it so it can reopen in Carbon County.