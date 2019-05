× Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash early Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Berne Drive near Schuylkill Haven.

Troopers say a 28-year-old died after the pickup he was driving crashed and ended up in a creek upside down.

A passenger in the truck was able to flag down troopers for help.

There is no word what caused the deadly crash in Schuylkill County.