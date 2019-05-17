Coroner Called to House Explosion in Luzerne County

Posted 5:29 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15AM, May 17, 2019

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An explosion at a home in Luzerne County is now a recovery effort.

Crews know it is deadly.

The blast ripped through the home near Mountain Top just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

When crews got there, they found a young man laying on the lawn.

He told first responders his parents were still inside what was left of their home on Alberdeen Road. The young man was taken to the hospital.

Officials now say this is a recovery effort. One body has been found. However, it's been burned so badly, they can't tell if its a man or a woman.

According to authorities, one person is still missing.

Dorrance Fire Chief Duane Seltzer said, "At this point, you do what you have to do. Especially when you know the people in the township and you know who it is. It's tough trying to put your emotions aside."

There's nothing left of the home. So far, there's no cause of the explosion.

