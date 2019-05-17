Anniversary Tea Held for Couples Married for 50 or More Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A tribute was held on Friday in the Poconos for married couples.

Husbands and wives who have been married for 50 or more years were honored at the Shawnee Fire Company No. 1 near Marshalls Creek.

State Representative Rosemary Brown hosted the anniversary tea.

"She's the love of my life. 61, almost 62 years, and I don't think I could have done it without her," said Thomas Lapchak of East Stroudsburg.

The couples also got certificates honoring their milestone marriages in Monroe County.