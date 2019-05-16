Scranton Shooting Now Ruled a Homicide

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A shooting in Scranton now ruled a homicide.

The Lackawanna County Coroner confirms Parker Palermo's death was a homicide.

Scranton police say the 20-year old was killed and two others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened outside an after-hours club in the former Castle Restaurant.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Investigators say more than one person may have been firing a gun.

They say a man who owns a security company, but wasn't working that night, fired shots.

In the meantime, members of city council and neighbors here are calling for that club, called Club Vibe to close.

They call it a nuisance bar.

