Scranton Shooting Now Ruled a Homicide

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A shooting in Scranton now ruled a homicide.
The Lackawanna County Coroner confirms Parker Palermo's death was a homicide.
Scranton police say the 20-year old was killed and two others injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.
It happened outside an after-hours club in the former Castle Restaurant.
So far, no charges have been filed.
Investigators say more than one person may have been firing a gun.
They say a man who owns a security company, but wasn't working that night, fired shots.
In the meantime, members of city council and neighbors here are calling for that club, called Club Vibe to close.
They call it a nuisance bar.
41.408969 -75.662412
4 comments
lickerblisters
Why do they miss each other so much? Stop holdin’ those pieces sidewayz!
Dirt Grub
14% of the population is responsible for 53% of the murders in our country but we can’t mention this fact or we will be called racist
Sue Phillips
there is no good reason for an after hours club. Just a place for this kind of trouble.
darkhorse6669
This one is gonna get interesting im sure