Power To Save: Monster Recycling at Pocono Raceway

POCONO RACEWAY — Monster Energy drinks give some people the kick they’re looking for to stay awake. They can also be your ticket to the races at Pocono Raceway later this month.

For the third year in a row, Pocono Raceway is taking part in the Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday.

“Monster and NASCAR approached us and said, ‘We’ve been doing this forever with Supercross. We’ve recycled a million cans, you get free entry.’ We said, ‘We’re in, let’s do it, let’s make it happen,'” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May.

You can recycle any size can as long as it has that Monster claw logo on it.

“Park your car, which is free. Walk up to our gates. We’ll have a huge setup with Monster Energy and NASCAR green. Our Pocono Raceway Street Team, maybe Tricky the Fox will be there. Simple as this, drop a can, walk through the gate,” May explained.

Lehighton Area School District teacher Guy Potts heard about this free Friday last year and wanted his students to get involved.

“For us to get into Fan Fair, we needed to bring one can per student and I wanted to make sure we did a little better than that. We brought up more than 200 cans last year,” Potts said.

Everyone that brings an empty can of Monster Energy to Pocono Raceway on May 31 gets free admission to the Fan Fair area, an autograph session, practice for the Xfinity and Cup Series races.

In addition to seeing the stars of NASCAR, the future stars of NASCAR, you also get to see an actual race with the ARCA series,” said May.

“Kids are excited about recycling. They might not say it, but if they can do it, and be part of something like last year at Fan Fair, they had a great time,” Potts said.

That excitement and turnout from just one school district last year has at least four other districts involved this year. With 7,500 cans recycled through the first two years of the program, and more school districts involved this year, Pocono Raceway officials hope to double it next year.