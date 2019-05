Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A change of venue this year for the annual Schuylkill County Beerfest.

It will be held this weekend in Pottsville.

In previous years, the event was in Frackville.

Organizers tell us Centre Street between Market and Laurel Streets in Pottsville will be shut down Saturday for Beerfest which is expected to attract more than 1,000 people.

About 30 breweries, many from northeastern and central Pennsylvania, will take part in the Schuylkill County Beerfest.