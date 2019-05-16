Mother and Son Charged With Grocery Store Brawl In Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A mother and son are both facing charges after a brawl at Weis Markets near Honesdale.

Cell phone video of the fight last Thursday shows people screaming and hitting.

State police said Dana Coxson-Croci and her son, Jordan Coxson are responsible for attacking several people, including store employees.

Last month, Coxson posted a video to Facebook showing himself jumping on a counter inside Weis Markets and rapping.

He faces assault charges in connection with the fight.

Coxson-Croci faces charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and public drunkenness.

According to court papers, on May 9, Dana Coxson-Croci was angry about something and a store manager was trying to get her to leave the store.

On the way out, investigators said Croci attacked another customer.

Troopers said Jordan Coxson came in, threw his mother to the ground, then began attacking a store worker.

Before leaving, state police say Coxon smashed a flower display that cost nearly $ 700.

Officials at Weis Markets said they could not comment on the employees' conditions after that fight.