Mother and Son Charged With Grocery Store Brawl In Wayne County

Posted 12:15 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, May 16, 2019

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A mother and son are both facing charges after a brawl at Weis Markets near Honesdale.

Cell phone video of the fight last Thursday shows people screaming and hitting.

State police said Dana Coxson-Croci and her son, Jordan Coxson are responsible for attacking several people, including store employees.

Last month, Coxson posted a video to Facebook showing himself jumping on a counter inside Weis Markets and rapping.

He faces assault charges in connection with the fight.

Coxson-Croci faces charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and public drunkenness.

According to court papers, on May 9, Dana Coxson-Croci was angry about something and a store manager was trying to get her to leave the store.

On the way out, investigators said Croci attacked another customer.

Troopers said Jordan Coxson came in, threw his mother to the ground, then began attacking a store worker.

Before leaving, state police say Coxon smashed a flower display that cost nearly $ 700.

Officials at Weis Markets said they could not comment on the employees' conditions after that fight.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.