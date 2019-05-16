Morning Team Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week and National Chocolate Chip Day

Posted 8:23 am, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, May 16, 2019

National Skilled Nursing Care Week is underway. It runs from May 12 through May 18.

"Established by the American Health Care Association in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, recognizes the role of skilled nursing care centers in administering to America’s senior citizens and individuals with disabilities," according to the American Health Care Association.

Wednesday, May 15, was also National Chocolate Chip Day.

In honor of those two big events, the Newswatch 16 morning team visited the nice people at Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton on Wednesday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.