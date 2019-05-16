× More Charges for Man Accused of Setting Fire in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of starting a fire by throwing Molotov cocktails at the Luzerne County Children and Youth building is facing more charges.

Court paperwork shows Phillip Finn of Plains Township allegedly instructed a witness to tell law enforcement that they do not remember certain events in connection with Finn’s trial.

Finn is now charged with attempted witness tampering.

Finn was also previously accused of sending threatening emails to a Luzerne County caseworker.