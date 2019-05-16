× Mapping Out Bridge Conditions

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Are the bridges you drive across in good condition? There’s now a way for you to find out before you hit the road.

A bridge along Church Street in New Milford is just one of the 12 bridges in Susquehanna County that PennDOT lists as being in poor condition.

PennDOT’s website now features a map that shows conditions on more than 450 bridges across the county.

“It should be monitored because sometimes the holes get bad and I need an alignment because I have hit some potholes,” said Shawn Coleman from New Milford Township.

Good, fair, or poor — you can see the condition of bridges in every county in Pennsylvania. The website also shows if the bridge is open or closed to traffic.

By scrolling on your phone or by computer, you can see the map of the bridges across the state. Green means good and red means poor. PennDOT says poor means the bridge is safe it just needs work.

“The important thing about the bridges is with the weather the way that it is, the stability, it is important because of our kids traveling throughout the community, but also the durability when you have to choose a route,” said Ashley Lane from Bridgewater Township.