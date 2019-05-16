× Lewisburg Senior Named Presidential Scholar

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As high school seniors are getting ready to graduate, many are getting ready for what’s next. For Lewisburg Area senior Nick Jacobson, that includes going to Washington DC to accept an award. Nick was recently named a United States Presidential Scholar.

“I’m honored and humbled to be picked out of so many people,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Education invited 5,200 students to apply for the awards. Only 161 were chosen based on academic merit or arts and performance.

“I hope to take the knowledge that I learned here in Lewisburg and bring it to the rest of the world,” Nick said.

Nick will go to Washington DC in a few weeks to accept his award, but what he’s most excited about is meeting the other award recipients.

“It’s always nice to meet talented individuals from around the country and learn what they’re working on. These are the people we’re probably going to be seeing for the rest of our lives.”

Lewisburg Area High School Principal Paula Reber has known Nick since he was in fourth grade and she is proud.

“Not only of his achievements and accomplishments, but Nick is always looking for ways to make a positive impact on the school, on the community,” Reber said.

Nick is involved in school musicals, including this year’s “Bye Bye Birdie,” and participates in the “Poetry Out Loud” program.

Newswatch 16 interviewed Nick last year when he helped organize a student walkout and a student rally against gun violence.

“I truly feel that he is going to go out and do great things, not just for himself, but for those that are around him,” Reber said.

Nick plans to go to Yale University this fall to study philosophy or biology.