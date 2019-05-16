Gift to Fire Department that Rescued Horses from Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Save a life, fill up a boat. That was the message being delivered at Ertle Subaru near Stroudsburg.

The owner of the car dealership and the owner of "The Lounge," both in Stroud Township, donated a rescue raft to Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Department.

"The equipment will be used not only in our area but with mutual aid. If anyone needs assistance we will be able to work with our neighbors at all times," said Chris Piczon, Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder.

The reason for the donation takes us back to February when two Clydesdale horses fell through a frozen lake in Hamilton Township.

Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder responded and were able to pull the horses to safety.

However, they didn't have the proper equipment.

"We foresee this as being able to save a lot of lives in the future. Right now they were able to save two Clydesdales, but as they get better equipment and the need goes out, we want to make sure that if someone is in the water drowning or an emergency that occurs, they have the proper equipment," said Jim Ertle, Ertle Subaru.

The fire department also showed off a new dry suit.

It was donated by students at Hamilton Elementary, but one won't be enough.

The goal of the fire department is to get three more suits, but they can't do it without help from the community. One of these suits cost about $700.

"These are all volunteers so there is no budget for them. So we as a community need to come together to raise the funds that are needed," said Steve Ertle, "The Lounge" owner.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the fire department purchase more safety equipment.

There is also a charity event planned for next month at "The Lounge" near Stroudsburg.