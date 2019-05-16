Gearing up for Farmers’ Market Festivities in Downtown Lehighton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homegrown, homemade and handmade is the mix making up a spring and Summertime tradition launching soon in downtown Lehighton.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this downtown initiative that surrounds a variety of farmers’ market festivities and more!

It kicks off this Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Borough Park at 1 Constitution Avenue in Lehighton.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The outdoor event runs every Saturday through October 12.

Head here for the opening day's event Facebook page.

Click this link for the main farmers' market Facebook page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video