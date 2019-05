Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A road in Northumberland County was shut down for the better portion of Thursday afternoon after a car plowed into a home.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Reagan Street in Sunbury.

The car crashed into the front porch of the home and slid into the basement.

According to PennDOT, the road reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No word on any injuries after the crash in Northumberland County.