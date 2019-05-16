Attorney Helps Answer Questions for Former Wood-Mode Employees

SUNBURY, Pa. — Hundreds of workers who were suddenly laid off from the Wood-Mode plant in Snyder County gathered Thursday night for answers.

About 400 former workers and their families packed the bleachers at Shikellamy High School.

Workers Newswatch 16 spoke with say they are left with lots of questions after the cabinet making plant in Selinsgrove shut down on Monday without any notice.

Selinsgrove area attorney Joel Wiest helped answer some questions about pensions and health care.

“It’s positive. I mean, I don’t like what the company did to us of course. What can I say really? We’ll see how things play out,” said Steve Landis.

Next week, a team from the office of Governor Wolf will be at Susquehanna University to answer any other questions.

A job fair is also planned to help former workers get back on their feet.

