Woman Accused of Trying to Cover Up Deadly Shooting

Posted 5:41 am, May 15, 2019, by

FREELAND, Pa. --  A second person is charged in a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Felicia Catrone is accused of trying to cover up the crime.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was behind the wheel of the car that left the scene of the shooting that killed Anthony Bonney in Freeland last year.

She's also accused of burying the gun used in the killing at her home on Cleveland Street in Hazleton.

Brandon Gambardella is accused of shooting Bonney during an attempted drug deal in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.