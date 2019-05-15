Woman Accused of Trying to Cover Up Deadly Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND, Pa. -- A second person is charged in a deadly shooting in Luzerne County.

Felicia Catrone is accused of trying to cover up the crime.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was behind the wheel of the car that left the scene of the shooting that killed Anthony Bonney in Freeland last year.

She's also accused of burying the gun used in the killing at her home on Cleveland Street in Hazleton.

Brandon Gambardella is accused of shooting Bonney during an attempted drug deal in Luzerne County.