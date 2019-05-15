Special Olympics Events at North Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Pa. -- It was a fun-filled day in the sun for dozens of students in Lackawanna County.

Students from 20 school districts served by NEIU 19 competed in an annual Special Olympics event at North Pocono's track and field in Moscow.

There were wheelchair races, sprinting, jumping, and throwing events.

“It’s a perfect day, a really perfect day!“ said Wyatt Paone, North Pocono eighth grader.

“Well, it’s just a lot of fun sort of exercising and all the activities,“ said Logan Richards, North Pocono seventh grader.

Tux, the mascot of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, even stopped by to root on the athletes.