Special Olympics Events at North Pocono

Posted 5:36 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, May 15, 2019

MOSCOW, Pa. -- It was a fun-filled day in the sun for dozens of students in Lackawanna County.

Students from 20 school districts served by NEIU 19 competed in an annual Special Olympics event at North Pocono's track and field in Moscow.

There were wheelchair races, sprinting, jumping, and throwing events.

“It’s a perfect day, a really perfect day!“ said Wyatt Paone, North Pocono eighth grader.

“Well, it’s just a lot of fun sort of exercising and all the activities,“ said Logan Richards, North Pocono seventh grader.

Tux, the mascot of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, even stopped by to root on the athletes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.