Standoff Near Orwigsburg Ends Peacefully

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An early morning standoff with police in Schuylkill County ended peacefully.

A state police SERT team was called to a home on Lehigh Avenue near Orwigsburg after state police tried to do a mental health check on the 62-year-old woman living there.

The woman threatened to hurt herself and warned that she had guns inside the home. After several hours of negotiating, the woman surrendered to police.

Neighbors were told not to leave their homes during the standoff which lasted nearly eight hours.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Investigators say she could face criminal charges.