Standoff Near Orwigsburg Ends Peacefully

Posted 7:45 am, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32AM, May 15, 2019

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An early morning standoff with police in Schuylkill County ended peacefully.

A state police SERT team was called to a home on Lehigh Avenue near Orwigsburg after state police tried to do a mental health check on the 62-year-old woman living there.

The woman threatened to hurt herself and warned that she had guns inside the home. After several hours of negotiating, the woman surrendered to police.

Neighbors were told not to leave their homes during the standoff which lasted nearly eight hours.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Investigators say she could face criminal charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.