× UPDATE: Route 11 near Shickshinny Back Open After Crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash had both directions of Route 11 near Shickshinny closed for a time Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the wreck in Union Township around 6:30 p.m. for a two-car crash.

According to state police, a driver pulled out onto Route 11 in front of another vehicle and was hit on the driver’s side. Four people were taken to the hospital including both drivers. There is no word on any of their conditions.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Route 11 were closed while authorities investigated and the wreck was cleared.

Route 11 is back open at this time.