UPDATE: Route 11 near Shickshinny Back Open After Crash

Posted 7:33 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, May 15, 2019

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash had both directions of Route 11 near Shickshinny closed for a time Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the wreck in Union Township around 6:30 p.m. for a two-car crash.

According to state police, a driver pulled out onto Route 11 in front of another vehicle and was hit on the driver’s side. Four people were taken to the hospital including both drivers. There is no word on any of their conditions.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Route 11 were closed while authorities investigated and the wreck was cleared.

Route 11 is back open at this time.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.