DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A new store will soon move into the vacant Toys ‘R’ Us buildings in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.

Ocean State Job Lot is now hiring 50 to 100 people for its stores in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre.

The discount retail chain plans to open both locations by mid-June.

Anyone interested can apply online or at PA CareerLink.