Residents Pack Meeting to Oppose Roundabout for Route 118 in Lehman Township

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT is planning another roundabout in Luzerne County, and on Wednesday night, upset residents packed the Lehman Township Municipal Building to make their opposition known.

PennDOT is proposing to put a roundabout along a stretch of Route 118 from the Citgo gas station to the intersection of Market Street.

The state says its to improve safety, but those living in the area say it's unnecessary.

“We travel that road quite often. We see traffic, but everybody pays attention, nobody really gets hurt. We haven't seen an accident since we've been here, and we've been here three years,” said George Guisewhite from Lake Township. “It's just a waste of money.”

Tentatively, the federally funded project is expected to start in the fall of this year and run through 2021.