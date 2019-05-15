Preliminary Hearing for Suspect in Deadly Wilkes-Barre Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man accused of a deadly stabbing in Luzerne County was in court Wednesday morning.

"Innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Clark said as he was taken into his preliminary hearing in Wilkes-Barre.

Clark is charged with the stabbing death of his 17-year-old nephew Tarese Previlon last month on Holland Street.

According to court papers, Clark was caught watching Previlon's mother bathing. She called her son for help. That's when the teen was stabbed.

He died two weeks later.

Clark is locked up in Luzerne County.