Preliminary Hearing for Suspect in Deadly Wilkes-Barre Stabbing

Posted 10:15 am, May 15, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A man accused of a deadly stabbing in Luzerne County was in court Wednesday morning.

"Innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Clark said as he was taken into his preliminary hearing in Wilkes-Barre.

Clark is charged with the stabbing death of his 17-year-old nephew Tarese Previlon last month on Holland Street.

According to court papers, Clark was caught watching Previlon's mother bathing. She called her son for help. That's when the teen was stabbed.

He died two weeks later.

Clark is locked up in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.