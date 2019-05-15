We all know it has rained a lot recently and we're on track for one of the wettest springs on record. While many of us are tired of all the wet weather, Jon Meyer is On The Pennsylvania Road, trying to find a positive side to all the dreary days.
Looking for the Bright Side On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Farewell to Winter On The Pennsylvania Road
-
A Church Visit to the Past On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Filling the ‘Fabridam’ On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Hiking the Glen Onoko Falls Trail On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Sweet Stop On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Dramatic Transformation On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Easter Candy On The Pennsylvania Road
-
Three Mile Island On The Pennsylvania Road
-
On The Pennsylvania Road to the Philadelphia Flower Show
-
Art From Coal Mining On The Pennsylvania Road
-
-
Distracted Driving Awareness Month
-
Road Crews Sealing Cracks to Prevent Potholes
-
Easter Egg Art Back Down The Pennsylvania Road