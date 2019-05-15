Former Wood-Mode Employees Pick Up Last Paycheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Hundreds of former Wood-Mode employees came to work to pick up their last full paycheck on Wednesday.

The custom cabinet making plant suddenly shut down Monday and left over 900 people without jobs.

Employees said waiting in line to pick up their paycheck brought out a lot of emotions. Some of the people we spoke with say after years of working alongside one another, they had to say goodbye to their coworkers.

After 32 years, Marvin Gessner came to pick up his last full paycheck at Wood-Mode, and he wasn't alone.

Nearly 1,000 employees at the cabinet making business were told their jobs were eliminated and the place is closing.

"This many years and being connected with so many people here because of my duties here, to come in, it's just like a funeral, the last that we see friendships that we built for years," Gessner said.

Gessner and a few other employees stayed around to talk after picking up their checks. Gessner was not at work on Monday and didn't get to say goodbye to many of his coworkers.

"Will some of those people, will I ever see them again? I don't know, but I guess that's life."

Employees were given a letter to explain the abrupt closure saying Wood-Mode made the sudden decision to close after a potential sale fell through and the company then lost its financing.

"The way that it was handled, having a letter placed into our hand and told that you can now exit the building, it has created anger and unknown factors of what is next," former employee Joseph Feehrer said.

Gessner is searching for a new job but hasn't given up on Wood-Mode yet.

"Our product was still wanted. That gives me hope that with a little restructuring and some other financial backing that there still might be some hope," Gessner added.

An attorney in the Selinsgrove area plans to hold a public meeting Thursday night to help answer any of the former employees frequently asked questions.

The state's Rapid Response Team is coming to Snyder County next week to meet with former Wood-Mode employees. There is also a job fair in the works specifically for people who used to work there.