Driver Sentenced for Deadly DUI Crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A driver learned his fate for his involvement in a deadly crash in Scranton last spring.

Noah Cohen of Scranton was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison. The judge also sentenced him on an unrelated drug possession case, which tacks on at least another six months to his sentence.

Cohen pleaded guilty in December to homicide while DUI and reckless endangerment.

It stems from the wreck in April of 2018 that killed Robert Ortiz, also of Scranton.

Police say Cohen was speeding down Pittston Avenue and slammed into Ortiz's car at the intersection of Breck Street.

Cohen admitted to police he had been drinking before the wreck in Scranton.