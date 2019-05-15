Deputies: Florida Man Slaps Girlfriend with Cheeseburger

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is under arrest after reportedly slapping his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger.
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 30-year-old Kyle Jamison Jones “wanted it his way.”
Jones’ live-in girlfriend called police and said Jones woke her up abruptly by slapping her in the face with a cheeseburger, according to the post. She told police Jones then pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.
Jones reportedly admitted only to a verbal dispute, despite the food particles visible on the victim. He was charged with battery and taken to the Martin County Jail.
27.080493 -80.410396
6 comments
normal420
Probably got the 2 for 1 deal, otherwise he wouldn’t have wasted the $ 3.79..
Joe Justjoe (@ForjoeJustjoe)
I wonder what this guy would have done to the girl at the drive through window at Burger King if he found out they put mustard on his Whopper? :O
lickerblisters
Popped a couple two three caps atter.
jumpykoala
Luckily enough, Whoppers don’t get mustard on them
straubdavid9
McDonalds Syndrome!
lickerblisters
Better than two pieces and a biscuit!