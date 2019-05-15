‘A Night of Broadway’ Celebration in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A celebration of high school musical theater is being held Wednesday in Northumberland County.

It's called "A Night of Broadway," and nine high schools are taking part at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center in Shamokin.

This is another chance for those high school performers from around this area to show off all their hard work.

It's the second year for the Northumberland Theater League's night of Broadway.

Each of the schools will perform some songs from their spring musicals.

Shamokin Area, Mount Carmel Area, Line Mountain, Lourdes Regional, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove Area, Bloomsburg, Milton, and Sunbury Christian are taking part.

There are some songs from some legendary shows like "Footloose," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Les Misérables."

Some of the schools have soloists performing and others will be group acts.

