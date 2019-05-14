This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Visiting a Vernal Pool and the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a vernal pool with field staff member Rick Koval. These temporary bodies of water look calm from the surface but just wait until you see what's lurking beneath. Plus, we'll head to the Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery for a tour of this warm water facility. We've got all that plus the last week of clues in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.