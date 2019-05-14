Homicide Suspect Back in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The fourth suspect in a homicide last month in Luzerne County was arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Devin Cunnigham, 20, ran from the scene of the homicide in Edwardsville and was later caught in Virginia.

Cunningham is facing homicide charges for his involvement in the stabbing of Joseph Monka. He was also arraigned on unrelated vehicle theft charges.

Cunningham and three others, including Monka's 17-year-old granddaughter are charged with the homicide.

Monka was found stabbed to death inside his home on Arch Street in Edwardsville last month.

After the stabbing, police say the suspects stole about $30,000 from a safe inside the home.

Three of the suspects were arrested shortly after the crime.

Cunningham fled to northern Virginia where police arrested him about a week after the murder.

"This is a very difficult crime to speak about. I prefer to speak about it in the courtroom. Mr. Monka, as we've said, was an elderly, good member of this community. He was related to one of the defendants. It's a tragic case. It is a violent case, but it is one we intend to see through our system and hold these four individuals accountable. Regardless of their age and their circumstances, nothing justifies the conduct here," said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

All four suspects are expected back in court next month for their next hearing.