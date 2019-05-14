Former Mid Valley Student Accused of Sending Threatening Messages

Posted 6:54 pm, May 14, 2019, by

THROOP, Pa. -- A former student is facing charges for allegedly sending threatening messages to high schoolers and school faculty in Lackawanna County.

Court papers show Devin DiPasquale, 19, who is now living in the Pittsburgh area, sent text messages to several students at Mid Valley High School in Throop.

He's also accused of sending two pictures of a current teacher and student with the words "red rum,” Which is murder spelled backwards.

When questioned about the messages, DiPasquale said he had been "abused and bullied" at the school more than two years ago.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.