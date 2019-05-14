Former Mid Valley Student Accused of Sending Threatening Messages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP, Pa. -- A former student is facing charges for allegedly sending threatening messages to high schoolers and school faculty in Lackawanna County.

Court papers show Devin DiPasquale, 19, who is now living in the Pittsburgh area, sent text messages to several students at Mid Valley High School in Throop.

He's also accused of sending two pictures of a current teacher and student with the words "red rum,” Which is murder spelled backwards.

When questioned about the messages, DiPasquale said he had been "abused and bullied" at the school more than two years ago.