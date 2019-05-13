Two Charged in Church Break-in

Posted 7:23 pm, May 13, 2019

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- One man is locked up, and an arrest warrant is out for another accused of a church burglary in Northumberland County.

Police have charged William Bender and Robert Yost with burglary and theft for the break-in last week at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Shamokin.

Officers say the men stole several items including a cross, collection plates, and paperwork from the church which has been closed for about four years.

Yost has been arrested, but police are still trying to track down Bender.

