Students Learn about 19th Century Life

TROY, Pa. — More than 400 students took a step back in time at the Troy Fairgrounds. History came alive as children learned what it was like to live in the 1800s.

“Going to see all the different places, what they would have looked like,” said Addison Beardslee from North Rome Christian School.

This is “Farm Days 1866.” The event is in its seventh year and is put on by volunteers and the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy.

The event is based on the book “Farmer Boy” by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Most of the kids read the book before they came.

The students learn about everything from shearing sheep to making butter to quilting.

“Seeing the animals,” said student Paige Secrist. “Horses, sheep and lambs.”

Volunteers wear period clothing.

“We talk about what the animals do on the farm, why we would kill them, what they do and what we use them for,” said volunteer Terry Lutz.

There are more than 100 volunteers including students.

“We have FFA, National Honors Society, and 20 eighth graders who are working on a community service project,” said co-chair Barbara Barrett.

“Farm Days 1866” continues Tuesday at the troy fairgrounds. Organizers expect nearly 1,000 students over the two-day event.