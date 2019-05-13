Proposed Parking Changes in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Borough officials in East Stroudsburg are looking at different ways to modernize parking. Some options include a mobile phone parking app and parking kiosks.

Whenever Richard Price from Stroudsburg makes a trip to his chiropractor in East Stroudsburg, he always makes sure to bring a pocket full of quarters for the meter.

But borough officials are looking to change the way people park downtown.

"Anytime you can upgrade or change things, I think it's a good way to go," said Richard Price, Stroudsburg.

Borough manager Brian Bond says council members are looking at a few different options when it comes to modernizing parking, especially in the business district.

"We are looking at some apps, a phone app. So just like if you were to go to Easton, Wilkes-Barre, Allentown, you can pay for your parking with your phone. This way you aren't so dependent on change. I know a lot of people don't carry change anymore," said Bond.

A big change will come to a lot off of Crystal Street. Borough officials plan to add parking meters or even a parking kiosk and reduce the number of reserved parking spaces.

"Every lot has some long-term lease parking, but we found that some of the spaces aren't being utilized. We had a waiting list on some lots, and others, there is no waiting list. There are spaces available, so in those lots we are going to reduce the number of long-term leases," said Bond.

Jermaine Wiggins owns D.W. Dawgs on Crystal Street. He's on board with the proposed changes.

"I guess we should be stepping up into the times if that's the case. It's six in one half a dozen in the other, it's going to make the place better. I don't think we will lose business because Crystal Street is now flourishing," said Wiggins.

East Stroudsburg officials have scheduled a public meeting next Tuesday to discuss the parking changes. The meeting is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.