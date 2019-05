× President Trump to Hold Rally in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Lycoming County next week, the day before the Pennsylvania Primary Election.

The rally is scheduled for Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Click here for information on tickets. They are being issued on a first come, first serve basis.