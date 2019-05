Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Hazleton.

Police found the victim in front of a home on West Diamond Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators haven't released the victim's name. That person is expected to be okay.

There's no word on what may have led to the violence.

Police tell Newswatch 16 no one has been arrested yet here in Hazleton.