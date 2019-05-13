Man Wanted for Killing Sister-in-Law Caught

Posted 11:52 pm, May 13, 2019, by

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say the man wanted for stabbing his sister-in-law to death in Clinton County and then going on the run has been caught.

Troopers say Timothy Neff, 56, of Mill Hall, killed Agnes Neff during an argument Friday afternoon. Neff’s brother William Neff was hurt in the struggle.

Troopers say it happened in Lamar Township at the home where all three lived.

Authorities have been searching for Neff since then.

Monday night, state police announced that Neff had been caught.

Investigators said Neff faces charges including first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

