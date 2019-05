× Decades in Prison for Child Porn Maker

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A man from Carbon County who admitted to making child pornography now faces decades in prison.

Jared Novy, 39, of Jim Thorpe, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Novy admitted that he produced videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Carbon County to state-related sexual abuse crimes involving minors.