TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Actress and singer Doris Day, once called "America's sweetheart," has died at the age of 97.

Day's career in television and film spanned more than three decades, and many of the songs she made popular are still heard today.

In 1947, Doris Day passed through Schuylkill County.

The actress was photographed at the Tamaqua train station in between performances. There is still a commemorative brick at the old train station in the spot where the photo was taken.