Bloomsburg Standoff Suspect Facing Charges

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A man is facing charges for causing a police standoff at an off-campus apartment complex near Bloomsburg University.

David Andrew, 23, of Nesquehoning, is scheduled to be arraigned on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges.

Police say Andrew was visiting the Honeysuckle Apartments early last Friday when he locked himself in a room with a gun and threatened to harm himself and anyone who tried to stop him.

The building was evacuated.

One shot was fired but no one was hurt.

Andrew eventually surrendered to police.

