× Vietnam Veteran Given ‘Quilt of Valor’

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vietnam veteran in Luzerne County who served his country in the Army received a special honor.

Newswatch 16 was there as Gary Dietz received his Quilt of Valor on Sunday at Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wright Township.

Dietz was a paratrooper in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to give veterans touched by war quilts like this to help them heal.

“Very nice, glad to get recognized being a veteran, and it’s really important,” Dietz said.

Dietz retired as a captain and was also a second lieutenant and platoon leader in the conflict in southeast Asia.

His daughter says the quilt shows respect for what he’s done and she’s very proud of him.