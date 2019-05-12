Vietnam Veteran Given ‘Quilt of Valor’

Posted 6:55 pm, May 12, 2019, by

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Vietnam veteran in Luzerne County who served his country in the Army received a special honor.

Newswatch 16 was there as Gary Dietz received his Quilt of Valor on Sunday at Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wright Township.

Dietz was a paratrooper in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to give veterans touched by war quilts like this to help them heal.

“Very nice, glad to get recognized being a veteran, and it’s really important,” Dietz said.

Dietz retired as a captain and was also a second lieutenant and platoon leader in the conflict in southeast Asia.

His daughter says the quilt shows respect for what he’s done and she’s very proud of him.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.