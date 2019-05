Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW RINGGOLD, Pa. -- A tractor-trailer and a train collided in Schuylkill County.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 it happened on the tracks crossing Hughes Street in New Ringgold just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

A fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the truck was stuck in traffic and was clipped by the train.

No one was hurt.